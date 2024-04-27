Golden State Equity Partners Invests $832,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,685 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 423,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 211,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.0 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. 6,408,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.