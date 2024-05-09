The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Up 1%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 14,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 90,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.29.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The RMR Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The RMR Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in The RMR Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

