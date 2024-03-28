Noble Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after purchasing an additional 226,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $54.50 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

