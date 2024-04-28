Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
