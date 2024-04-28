Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 55 ($0.68) price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a market perform rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 41 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.56) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 55.33 ($0.68).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.1 %

LON LLOY opened at GBX 52.30 ($0.65) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.28 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.85.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 128,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($82,289.23). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($555,830.04). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £66,621.36 ($82,289.23). 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

