Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Increased to GBX 570 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.93) to GBX 570 ($7.04) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.9 %

FRES stock opened at GBX 584 ($7.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,336.00, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 506.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 528.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 435.20 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 739.26 ($9.13).

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

