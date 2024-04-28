Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on the stock.

Ibstock Trading Up 0.4 %

IBST stock opened at GBX 147.60 ($1.82) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.92. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.50 ($2.20). The firm has a market cap of £579.09 million, a PE ratio of 2,952.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Ibstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

