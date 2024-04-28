Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Down 53.4% in April

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance
Yoshiharu Global stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Yoshiharu Global has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.
