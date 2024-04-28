Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Short Interest Down 53.4% in April

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance

Yoshiharu Global stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Yoshiharu Global has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

