Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

