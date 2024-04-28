Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDOT

Green Dot Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.