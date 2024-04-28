Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AP opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.66. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 38.27% and a negative net margin of 9.45%.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

