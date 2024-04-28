Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of CVR stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.11.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.77%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

