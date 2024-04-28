StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.54.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

