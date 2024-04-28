StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.54.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.