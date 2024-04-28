Insider Buying: LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Insider Acquires £49,750.20 in Stock

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 67,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £49,750.20 ($61,450.35).
LBG Media Price Performance
Shares of LBG opened at GBX 77.25 ($0.95) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.25. LBG Media plc has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 106 ($1.31). The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of £161.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,575.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
LBG Media Company Profile
LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.
Featured Articles
