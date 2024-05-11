Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 7,763,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,206,517. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

