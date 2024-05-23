Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Truist Financial

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FRT opened at $101.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $107.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.