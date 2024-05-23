Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,036 ($38.59) price objective on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

LON ICG opened at GBX 2,322 ($29.51) on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,949.74 ($24.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,336 ($29.69).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.