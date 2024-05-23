Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $29.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVBG

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 32.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.