Analyzing MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.60) -1.67 SpringWorks Therapeutics $5.45 million 601.83 -$325.10 million ($5.14) -8.61

MiNK Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -265.44% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -66.48% -57.28%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MiNK Therapeutics and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 800.00%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $68.83, suggesting a potential upside of 55.49%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer. The company is also involved in the development of mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN); mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat other genetically defined solid tumors, including Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with low-grade gliomas. In addition, it develops Brimarafenib (BGB-3245), an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.