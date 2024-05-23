Shore Capital Lowers Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) to Hold

Shore Capital lowered shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,200 ($27.96) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,305.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,438.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,476.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,101 ($13.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,498 ($31.75).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Insider Activity

About Keywords Studios

In other news, insider Don Robert acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.11) per share, for a total transaction of £55,883 ($71,025.67). 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.