Piper Sandler Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $17.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.34. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 1,058,320 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.