Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target at $21.13

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

VIPS opened at $16.52 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 681,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 115,892 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in Vipshop by 50.7% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 3,547,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

