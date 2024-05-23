EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $282.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.81.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.54. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $180.28 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $13,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,215,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

