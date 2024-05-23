Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) versus NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Financial Contrast

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) and NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Exicure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exicure and NewAmsterdam Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exicure N/A 27.15% 15.27% NewAmsterdam Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A NewAmsterdam Pharma 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exicure and NewAmsterdam Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 69.82%. Given NewAmsterdam Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NewAmsterdam Pharma is more favorable than Exicure.

Volatility & Risk

Exicure has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exicure and NewAmsterdam Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exicure $28.83 million 0.14 -$2.58 million $2.11 0.22 NewAmsterdam Pharma $6.86 million 256.74 -$176.94 million N/A N/A

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than NewAmsterdam Pharma.

About Exicure

(Get Free Report)

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases. The company also develops Obicetrapib which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

