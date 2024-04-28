Monks (LON:MNKS) Insider Dina Chaya Sells 650 Shares

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($13.82), for a total transaction of £7,273.50 ($8,984.07).
Monks Stock Performance
Shares of LON MNKS opened at GBX 1,146 ($14.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114,600.00 and a beta of 0.74. Monks has a 12 month low of GBX 880 ($10.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,158 ($14.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,118.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.68.
About Monks
