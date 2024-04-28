Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

