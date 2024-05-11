Brokerages Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Price Target at $10.38

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $10.11 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.49%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

