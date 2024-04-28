Intelligent Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:INTJ) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Intelligent Group’s (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 29th. Intelligent Group had issued 1,875,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 20th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Intelligent Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTJ opened at $1.31 on Friday. Intelligent Group has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Intelligent Group Company Profile
