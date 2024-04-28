Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

