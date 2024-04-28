Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of BRCK opened at GBX 67 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.07 million, a P/E ratio of 744.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brickability Group has a 1 year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($0.95). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

In other Brickability Group news, insider John Richards bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($40,760.87). In other Brickability Group news, insider John Richards bought 50,000 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($40,760.87). Also, insider Alan Simpson bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £448,500 ($553,977.27). Insiders bought a total of 1,253,642 shares of company stock worth $85,797,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

