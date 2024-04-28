Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) PT Set at C$1.70 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$1.70 price objective on Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zedcor Stock Down 2.8 %

Zedcor stock opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.29. Zedcor has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.80 million for the quarter. Zedcor had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zedcor will post 0.056 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Joseph Leganchuk sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Joseph Leganchuk sold 200,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 476,000 shares of company stock worth $335,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. The company engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. It also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

