Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) PT Set at C$1.70 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$1.70 price objective on Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Zedcor Stock Down 2.8 %
Zedcor stock opened at C$1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.29. Zedcor has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19.
Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.80 million for the quarter. Zedcor had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zedcor will post 0.056 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zedcor
Zedcor Company Profile
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. The company engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. It also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zedcor
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.