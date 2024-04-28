Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.31.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
