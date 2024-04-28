United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UAL. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.53.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in United Airlines by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in United Airlines by 15.6% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 5,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

