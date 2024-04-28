StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LiqTech International stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

