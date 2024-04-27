Spinnaker Trust Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Zoetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

