Analyzing GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) and General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) and General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GE Vernova and General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Vernova 0 2 7 0 2.78 General Electric 0 1 13 0 2.93

Valuation and Earnings

GE Vernova currently has a consensus price target of $158.56, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. General Electric has a consensus price target of $172.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.86%. Given General Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Electric is more favorable than GE Vernova.

This table compares GE Vernova and General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Vernova $33.24 billion 1.37 -$438.00 million N/A N/A General Electric $67.95 billion 2.70 $9.48 billion $3.05 54.92

General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than GE Vernova.

Profitability

This table compares GE Vernova and General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Vernova N/A N/A N/A General Electric 5.05% 12.54% 2.36%

Summary

General Electric beats GE Vernova on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. GE Vernova operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. General Electric Company was incorporated in 1892 and is based in Evendale, Ohio.

