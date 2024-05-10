SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) vs. Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Financial Comparison

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SkyWater Technology and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.25%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.18, meaning that its share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Sigma Designs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 1.10 -$30.76 million ($0.67) -9.93 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

SkyWater Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -10.73% -30.58% -6.30% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Sigma Designs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Sigma Designs

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.