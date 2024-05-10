The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 36,600 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 36,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $2,157,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,131,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,965,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

St. Joe stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

