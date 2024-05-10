Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$872,481.40 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.20, for a total value of C$872,481.40.

QSR stock opened at C$100.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$84.73 and a 12-month high of C$112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4635514 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

