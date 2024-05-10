Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$872,481.40 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.20, for a total value of C$872,481.40.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
QSR stock opened at C$100.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$84.73 and a 12-month high of C$112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4635514 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
