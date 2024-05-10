Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Sells $1,001,489.40 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kieran Hegarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. FMR LLC increased its position in Terex by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,100,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 78,362 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,702,000 after acquiring an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 9.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 96,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

