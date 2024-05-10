Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CMO Sells $1,209,130.00 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

RSG opened at $188.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

