Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Head to Head Review

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bluejay Diagnostics and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.97%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 5.66 -$9.95 million ($9.01) -0.06 Sensus Healthcare $24.41 million 2.56 $490,000.00 $0.03 127.00

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -168.38% -122.58% Sensus Healthcare 1.99% 1.04% 0.93%

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and Transdermal Infusion system, a biophysical alternative to infuse high weight molecule modalities into the dermis for medical and aesthetic purposes without the use of needles. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Further, the company distributes laser devices, which includes applications for hair removal, vascular lesions, acne treatment, skin toning, and skin rejuvenation, as well as epidermal pigment removal for spots, freckles, and tattoos. It markets its products primarily to private dermatology practices, and radiation oncologists in both private and hospital settings. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

