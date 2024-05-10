Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells $548,250.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,703,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,521,000 after buying an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,222,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

