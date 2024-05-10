Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $804,056.32 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71.

Criteo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRTO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

