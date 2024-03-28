Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APTO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.50 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.