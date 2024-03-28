Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 738.33

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 768 ($9.71).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.48) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.11) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 624 ($7.89) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 627.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 613.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.29, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 1,523.81%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

