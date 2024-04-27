The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $377.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $377.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $461.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.46. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

