Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Shares of ANET traded up $19.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.36. 3,698,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,790. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $678,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,054 shares of company stock valued at $96,529,086. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

