Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.23) EPS.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $11.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,398. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $311.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of -0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total transaction of $658,269.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,909,164.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,496 shares of company stock worth $31,362,420 in the last three months. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
