Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 1,036,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,728. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $26,503.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,318 shares in the company, valued at $422,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,307 shares of company stock valued at $428,090 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

